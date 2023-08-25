Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,579 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $6,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,036,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,242 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,779,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,424,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,448,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,259,233. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

