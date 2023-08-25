Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.5 %

ICE stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,429,649. The company has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.44. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

