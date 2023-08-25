Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 199 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. HSBC began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.78. 555,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

