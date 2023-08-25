Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 217 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 631,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.32. The stock had a trading volume of 720,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,659. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $128.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

