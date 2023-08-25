Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 7,011 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,149,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,766,345. The firm has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

