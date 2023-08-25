Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $223.59. The stock had a trading volume of 618,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,051. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.29 and a 200 day moving average of $220.35. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

