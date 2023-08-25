Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 48,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,304,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.18.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $322.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.58. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $265.61 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The stock has a market cap of $322.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

