Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.07. 1,797,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,753. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day moving average of $211.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.