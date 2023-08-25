Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,264 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 1,571.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 462,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after buying an additional 435,034 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

NYSE:TGT traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.79. 7,264,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,450,657. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $148.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

