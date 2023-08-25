Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 808 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE SO traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.09. 2,218,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,095. The firm has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Southern

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.