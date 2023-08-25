Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 234 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.3 %

PEP traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.42. 4,706,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,543. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.03 and its 200 day moving average is $184.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.