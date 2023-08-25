Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 446 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.7 %

CVX stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $159.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,235,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.45. The firm has a market cap of $297.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.