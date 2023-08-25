Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Buys $35,940.96 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) Director Robert Carey purchased 13,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $35,940.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,290.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Robert Carey purchased 75,050 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $207,138.00.

Beyond Air Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR opened at $2.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beyond Air by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Beyond Air by 11.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Beyond Air by 123.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

