BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Cut to $80.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BJ. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

BJ stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 47.80% and a net margin of 2.61%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,749.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at $936,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,142,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,666,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,445,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,581,000 after purchasing an additional 147,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 771.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,719,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,549 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,081,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,179,000 after purchasing an additional 508,054 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

