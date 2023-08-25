BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 333.3% from the July 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTZ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 79,015 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2,600.2% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 521,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,146,000 after buying an additional 502,538 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The stock had a trading volume of 382,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,847. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

