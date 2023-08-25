BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.47% of BlackRock worth $472,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 9.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 127,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $678.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,187. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $704.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $683.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

