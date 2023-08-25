BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the July 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MYI remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.87.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
