BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a drop of 73.0% from the July 31st total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MYI remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 150,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a one year low of $9.96 and a one year high of $11.87.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 102,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 7.4% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

