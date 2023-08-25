BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Purchased by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 288,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,086 shares during the quarter. BlackRock TCP Capital makes up 2.2% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TCPC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TCPC traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 125,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 61.46 and a current ratio of 61.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $13.90.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 468.98%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

