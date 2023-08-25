Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after buying an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,013,000 after purchasing an additional 700,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $54,340,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,664.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock worth $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.97.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,470. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $109.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.06.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

