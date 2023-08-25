Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.75. 178,337 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,565,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $55,251.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 467,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,940.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $353,433. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

