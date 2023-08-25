Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Position Increased by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 160.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 33,009 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Blueprint Medicines worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 327,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after purchasing an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

BPMC stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.61. 255,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $0.39. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 117.88% and a negative net margin of 245.62%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Blueprint Medicines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.82.

Insider Transactions at Blueprint Medicines

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

Featured Articles

