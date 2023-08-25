BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.59. 196,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 165,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.98.

