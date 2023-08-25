BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.59 and last traded at C$8.59. 196,173 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 165,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.98.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Can These 2 Industrial Titans Extend Double-Digit YTD Growth?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Profit from These 3 Membership Club Stocks’ Strengths
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 5 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Any Economic Climate
Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.