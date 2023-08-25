Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Director Sells $93,606.40 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.54. The company had a trading volume of 359,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 183.5% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,614,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

