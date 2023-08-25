BORA (BORA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.15 Million

BORA (BORA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last seven days, BORA has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. BORA has a total market capitalization of $117.40 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BORA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BORA

BORA’s launch date was July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 993,750,000 tokens. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BORA’s official message board is medium.com/boraecosystem. BORA’s official website is borachain.io.

Buying and Selling BORA

According to CryptoCompare, “Bora (BORA) is a blockchain-based platform and ecosystem for decentralized applications (dApps) and gaming. Created by the Bora Ecosystem, it offers tools and services for game developers and players. The BORA token is its native utility token used for transaction fees, staking, voting, and governance within the platform. It facilitates value transfer and enables game developers to tokenize assets, implement play-to-earn mechanics, and create immersive gaming experiences. Bora aims to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating blockchain technology and fostering a fair and transparent gaming economy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

