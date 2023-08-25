Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) CEO Richard J. Stockton Acquires 43,980 Shares

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard J. Stockton acquired 43,980 shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $110,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,081.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market cap of $154.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.29.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.36). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $186.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. B. Riley downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 13.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,686,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after buying an additional 319,560 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Stories

