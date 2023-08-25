Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $99,207.18 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,466 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $99,207.18. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,687.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Susan Wiseman sold 2,676 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $110,411.76.

On Friday, July 14th, Susan Wiseman sold 37,517 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,619,608.89.

Braze Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.68 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRZE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRZE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 296.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after buying an additional 1,947,831 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after buying an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after buying an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Braze by 196.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,975,000 after buying an additional 513,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.