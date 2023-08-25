Brian Keith Larabee Sells 300 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rogers Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.91. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $258.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $230.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.10 million. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROG
About Rogers
Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.