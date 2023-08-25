Brian Keith Larabee Sells 300 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $41,541.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rogers Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ROG traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.91. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $258.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.67.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $230.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.10 million. Research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Rogers by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 1,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROG. StockNews.com began coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROG

About Rogers

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.