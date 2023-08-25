Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the July 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:BHFAN remained flat at $17.38 during trading hours on Friday. 10,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,232. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.43. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $20.93.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be issued a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAN Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

