Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Brink’s from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brink’s

Brink’s Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BCO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. 155,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,678. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.15). Brink’s had a return on equity of 50.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Brink’s’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brink’s news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brink’s news, Director Arthelbert Louis Parker sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,664. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,950,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 37.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 206,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,009,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.