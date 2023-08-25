Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 161.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $409,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 118.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 335.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $90.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

