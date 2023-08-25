Brokerages Set Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Price Target at $9.55

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.55.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGRO. StockNews.com raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

AGRO stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $11.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $402.87 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adecoagro will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,173,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,890,000 after buying an additional 403,991 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter worth $13,316,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Adecoagro by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at $17,981,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 6.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 295,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 17,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

