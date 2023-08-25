Brokerages Set LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) PT at $35.33

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Shares of LTC opened at $31.91 on Friday. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $198,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,207.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

