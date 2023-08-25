Brokerages Set SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SFL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of SFL from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Pareto Securities cut shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SFL from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Get SFL alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SFL

SFL Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SFL opened at $10.95 on Friday. SFL has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. SFL had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SFL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. SFL’s payout ratio is presently 101.05%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SFL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 410.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SFL by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SFL by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SFL by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

SFL Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.