Brokerages Set World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Target Price at $110.13

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.13.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.90.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 34.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of World Wrestling Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 767,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after buying an additional 46,351 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 11,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Featured Stories

