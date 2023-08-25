Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,954.46

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,954.46 ($24.94) and traded as high as GBX 2,010 ($25.64). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,010 ($25.64), with a volume of 699 shares traded.

Brooks Macdonald Group Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,067.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,954.36. The company has a market cap of £321.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,511.48, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Get Brooks Macdonald Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Brooks Macdonald Group

In related news, insider James Rawlingson acquired 500 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,022 ($25.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,110 ($12,898.70). Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Macdonald Group Company Profile

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Macdonald Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.