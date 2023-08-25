Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 2,139 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 21.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

TSLA stock traded up $5.32 on Friday, reaching $235.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,934,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,333,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $747.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $313.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

