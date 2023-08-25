Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 38,985 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 637.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.05% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,604,000 after acquiring an additional 477,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,407,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,326,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after buying an additional 208,620 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

