Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 47,779 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 498.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,779 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned 0.07% of Shift4 Payments worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,823 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 196,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 130,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 106,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley raised Shift4 Payments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday. B. Riley began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares in the company, valued at $19,612,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.93. 336,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,519. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.41 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

