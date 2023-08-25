Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 23,745 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 484.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,697 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 513.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $2,695,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.64. 845,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,376. The stock has a market cap of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $193.91.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $529,859.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $882,660.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,111,029 in the last ninety days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

