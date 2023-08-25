Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 343.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after buying an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 92.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,212 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after purchasing an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after purchasing an additional 161,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LPLA stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.94. 243,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,180. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

