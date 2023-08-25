Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $361.58. The stock had a trading volume of 44,366,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,335,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $370.64 and its 200 day moving average is $342.27. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

