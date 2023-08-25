Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 10,198 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 702.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBRA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anders Gustafsson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.89 per share, for a total transaction of $238,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,729,034.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.17. The stock had a trading volume of 116,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $283.03 and its 200-day moving average is $288.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $351.74.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

