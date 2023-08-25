Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 207 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter worth $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 245.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.89.

General Mills Stock Up 0.8 %

GIS traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.56. 1,031,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,606. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.78 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.