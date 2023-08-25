Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Purchases 723 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,821 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 95.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.34. The company had a trading volume of 877,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,207. The stock has a market cap of $116.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.81. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $205.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AXP

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.