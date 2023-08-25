Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,140 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,316,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.19. 2,125,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,757,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200 day moving average of $84.68. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,866 shares of company stock valued at $850,439. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.