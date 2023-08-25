Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $222.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,681. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.89.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

