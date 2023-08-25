Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CFO Vojin Todorovic Sells 23,158 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $660,003.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,050.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of BBW opened at $26.00 on Friday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $377.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.62.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

