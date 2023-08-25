Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Macquarie

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

BUHPF stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $7.13.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.