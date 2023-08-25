Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 20,200.0% in August

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, an increase of 20,200.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.71) to GBX 2,200 ($28.07) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($29.47) to GBX 2,450 ($31.26) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($22.07) to GBX 2,400 ($30.62) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,390 ($30.49) to GBX 2,305 ($29.41) in a report on Monday, June 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

