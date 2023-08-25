Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,590 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BURL traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.90. The stock had a trading volume of 956,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,949. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.21.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

